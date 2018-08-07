

CTV Montreal





A coalition of Quebec’s unions were in court on Tuesday, asking a judge for authorization to put political posters back up after they were removed by Quebec City officials.

The posters featured an image that combined the faces of Premier Philippe Couillard and Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault, insinuating that a vote for either of them amounted to the same thing.

The posters were taken down because of allegations they violated municipal regulations forbidding electoral posters outside of an election campaign.

The next Quebec provincial election is set for Oct. 1 and it’s expected the campaign will formally begin on Aug. 29, though there are rumours Couillard could announce an early beginning.

Marc Ranger, director of public workers union SCFP, said the unions were asking the judge to protect their right to free speech.

“Our (attorney) did make the argument so that we have our rights protected,” he said. “It’s a debate that you don’t see in Montreal, so it’s strange to see different levels of charter rights, depending on if you’re in Quebec City or in Montreal. In Montreal, our posters are no big deal, it’s a political debate. In Quebec City, it’s different.”