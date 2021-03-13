MONTREAL -- Notre-Dame Basilica and Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery unionized workers and employees gathered in front of Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal on Saturday to denounce their employer who, according to them, "took advantage of the pandemic" to cut jobs.

The three unions, which are affiliated with the National confederation of trade unions (CSN) believe that the Fabrique Notre-Dame has eliminated positions "essential to its operation."

In a news release, Union of Workers of the Fabrique Notre-Dame - CSN president Helene Godin pointed out that the employer has abolished 70 per cent of the positions "while the possible reopening of the basilica is beyond doubt."

According to the union, employees have been laid off since March 13, 2020, and they "remain in total darkness about (their) future."

Godin explained that it would simply be impossible for the basilica to function without these employees.

For example, the tourist guide post has been abolished, although they are the ones who welcome visitors.

At Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, employees deplore the elimination of six funeral prearrangement counsellor positions "at the worst time they could have chosen."

Cemetery workers say they were not recalled by the employer from March to July - in a context where "they had been recognized as priority workers and 50 per cent of their wages were paid by the government."

"While COVID is already making it difficult for us, our own employer is destabilizing our workplace, which compromises our ability to support bereaved families in this important stage of their grieving process," said union president Eric Dufault.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.