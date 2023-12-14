Unions find it 'laughable' that Quebec students could be in class on Monday

As the public sector Common Front of unions and the FIQ (Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec) hold the last day of their respective strike sequences on Thursday, the FAE (Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement) says it finds it "laughable, if not completely unrealistic" to foresee a return to class next Monday.

The Common Front, made up of the CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ, which together represent 420,000 workers in the health and education networks, is due to go to the bargaining table at 11 a.m.

It has scheduled a meeting of its governing bodies for Monday and Tuesday to review the progress of negotiations and decide what action to take on its strike mandate. The current seven-day strike was to be the last before unlimited strike action in January, its representatives had warned.

"LAUGHABLE" SAYS THE FAE

The federation representing French teachers (FAE) held a meeting of its governing bodies in Quebec City on Thursday, as it has done every week since the start of its indefinite strike.

The day before, Premier François Legault hinted at a return to classes next Monday, which would mean an end to the strike by the FAE and the FSE, affiliated to the CSQ, which is a member of the Common Front.

But the two union federations concerned have said they find that timeline unrealistic.

At a news briefing on Thursday, FAE president Mélanie Hubert said she found the premier's statement "laughable, not to say completely unrealistic and out of touch with the reality that has been on the table since Monday."

She doesn't see how, in four days, the parties could manage to settle everything that remains to be settled, convene an FAE body that would deem this to be a valid agreement in principle, and then recommend that the strike be ended.

"There is not yet a text firm enough to say that we have reached that point," said Hubert.

The FAE launched its indefinite strike on Nov. 23.

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said she was surprised by the union federation's comments.

"We are extremely surprised by the FAE's comments at this stage and we are convinced that an agreement is within reach with the major advances that are on the table for teachers and students," she said.

THE FIQ

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, is awaiting a response from the government on Thursday to a proposal it submitted to its sectoral table the previous day on working conditions.

The FIQ is due to hold a meeting of its governing bodies next Wednesday to take stock of the negotiations and decide on the next stage of its strike mandate.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2023.