Unions find it 'laughable' that Quebec students could be in class on Monday
As the public sector Common Front of unions and the FIQ (Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec) hold the last day of their respective strike sequences on Thursday, the FAE (Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement) says it finds it "laughable, if not completely unrealistic" to foresee a return to class next Monday.
The Common Front, made up of the CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ, which together represent 420,000 workers in the health and education networks, is due to go to the bargaining table at 11 a.m.
It has scheduled a meeting of its governing bodies for Monday and Tuesday to review the progress of negotiations and decide what action to take on its strike mandate. The current seven-day strike was to be the last before unlimited strike action in January, its representatives had warned.
"LAUGHABLE" SAYS THE FAE
The federation representing French teachers (FAE) held a meeting of its governing bodies in Quebec City on Thursday, as it has done every week since the start of its indefinite strike.
The day before, Premier François Legault hinted at a return to classes next Monday, which would mean an end to the strike by the FAE and the FSE, affiliated to the CSQ, which is a member of the Common Front.
But the two union federations concerned have said they find that timeline unrealistic.
At a news briefing on Thursday, FAE president Mélanie Hubert said she found the premier's statement "laughable, not to say completely unrealistic and out of touch with the reality that has been on the table since Monday."
She doesn't see how, in four days, the parties could manage to settle everything that remains to be settled, convene an FAE body that would deem this to be a valid agreement in principle, and then recommend that the strike be ended.
"There is not yet a text firm enough to say that we have reached that point," said Hubert.
The FAE launched its indefinite strike on Nov. 23.
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said she was surprised by the union federation's comments.
"We are extremely surprised by the FAE's comments at this stage and we are convinced that an agreement is within reach with the major advances that are on the table for teachers and students," she said.
THE FIQ
The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, is awaiting a response from the government on Thursday to a proposal it submitted to its sectoral table the previous day on working conditions.
The FIQ is due to hold a meeting of its governing bodies next Wednesday to take stock of the negotiations and decide on the next stage of its strike mandate.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House committee recommends sanctions, not resignation for Speaker Fergus
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
At least one Canadian airline will be gone within two years, Porter CEO predicts
Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce says the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years, even as several embark on swift expansion plans -- Porter most of all.
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
TREND LINE 'Belt tightening': Canadians spending less this holiday, worried about the economy in 2024, Nanos survey shows
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
Israel vows to keep fighting after one of the deadliest single battles of war with Hamas
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Gaps in Toronto police policies have contributed to systemic anti-Black racism: OHRC report
'Significant' gaps in the Toronto Police Service’s policies, procedures, training, and accountability mechanisms have contributed to systemic racial discrimination and mistrust of police among members of the Black community, a new report by the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) found.
-
Toronto student loses $2,000 due to cheque overpayment scam
It’s a financial fraud that has been around for years, but thieves are once again using the cheque overpayment scam to try and separate you from your money.
Atlantic
-
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a 55-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
London
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
'Today is a historic day in the art fraud world': Judge at northern Ont. man's sentencing
The first of eight suspects accused in a massive Indigenous art fraud case is expected to be sentenced in a northern Ontario court Thursday morning.
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Calgary
-
Shooting under investigation after victim goes looking for help at northeast Calgary hospital
Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting where it's believed the victim drove himself to get help at the Peter Lougheed Centre early Thursday.
-
Mediation for class-action sex abuse lawsuit against Calgary Stampede begins
The two-day mediation process is scheduled to take place Dec. 14 and 15 at the Calgary Courts Centre.
-
Case of alleged Alberta high school locker room assault to return to court in January
The case of four members of an Alberta high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate last month has been adjourned until next month as defence lawyers await a 'voluminous' amount of material from the Crown.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
-
13 scams to watch for this holiday season
The holidays are all about giving -– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
-
Erin resident killed in reported farming accident
OPP say an Erin resident died in what was reported as a farming accident.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to take action on drivers hitting overpasses
The province is looking to crack down on oversized vehicles hitting overpasses in B.C.
-
Despite vocal opposition, council votes to dismantle Vancouver's park board
After a meeting where more than 150 people signed up to speak – most opposing the move .– Vancouver city council voted to move forward with a plan to abolish Canada's only elected park board.
-
B.C. court decision explains story behind $750K listing for half of 5-bedroom Richmond house
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Alberta criticizes federal push to curtail oil and natural gas use at COP28 summit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was encouraged by the success of her province and Saskatchewan to push back “against the voices of those obsessed” with phasing out oil and natural gas at the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai by the United Nations.
-
Case of alleged Alberta high school locker room assault to return to court in January
The case of four members of an Alberta high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate last month has been adjourned until next month as defence lawyers await a 'voluminous' amount of material from the Crown.
Windsor
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
-
635 vehicles checked in Windsor RIDE programs
It was a busy night for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.
-
Boutique Hotel coming to downtown Paul Martin building
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the Paul Martin Building will become a boutique hotel and it will be operated by Rob Myers.
Regina
-
'It became a safety concern': Long-time homeless encampment outside Regina YWCA dismantled
A tent encampment that sat near Regina's YWCA for the better part of a year has been dismantled following safety concerns.
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest made
Adam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued
After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
City of Ottawa opening 2023 vacant unit tax declarations early
Residents of Ottawa who want to get their vacant unit tax declarations out of the way before the new year will be able to do so as of today.
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
The Crown says a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers say he shot the man in self-defence.
-
'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.