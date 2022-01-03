A union representing educators in early childhood centres (CPEs) is calling on Quebec to suspend its new guidelines for managing cases of COVID-19 in childcare settings.

The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec wants the Ministry of Health and Social Services to follow the lead set by Montreal's regional public health, a union spokesperson told The Canadian Press.

Montreal public health officials decided on Monday it would not immediately apply new instructions allowing day-care services to keep on staff and asymptomatic children who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are in discussion with Quebec," said Jean Nicolas Aubé, spokesperson for CIUSSS du Centre-sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, a regional health authority in the province's largest city.

The recommendations were issued as Quebec announced additional health restrictions on Dec. 30 to address the surge in cases and hospitalizations since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On its website, the Health Ministry states that children and educators who have been in contact with an infectious but asymptomatic person do not need to be tested. They can continue to attend their child care setting except for certain reasons: for example, a member of the same household as the child has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new guidelines have sparked outrage and concern among child care providers and owners.

- - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2022 and was produced with the financial support of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Grants.