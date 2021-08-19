MONTREAL -- An unprecedented shortage of school support workers is looming in Quebec just days ahead of the start of the school year, according to a local union group.

The number of still-vacant positions is alarming, even for full-time positions, which are usually highly sought after, said Éric Pronovost, president of the Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ).

As an example, Pronovost said one of his union affiliates' workplaces has yet to fill nine of its child-care technician positions.

He believes not many people are interested in taking on these positions with the pressure of running a pandemic child-care service.

The union added that in another affiliated union, there is still a shortage of 73 special-education technicians, 126 child-care workers and 15 attendants for students with disabilities for the upcoming academic year in one school service centre.

Pronovost said many students will not receive the services they need.

To address the labour shortage, Pronovost is proposing the government offer school support staff full-time, permanent positions and higher salaries, as well as better recognition for their work. He cited the recognition of work and the better working conditions granted last year to orderlies in the health-care network as an example.

The union leader said the issue of shortages has been in the news since 2013, and that successive governments have been warned, but no action has been taken.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2021.