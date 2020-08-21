MONTREAL -- Class bubbles are at risk of bursting when children go to child care centres, and unions are worried about the spread of COVID-19.

A few days before the start of the school year, the Federation of Public Service Employees (FEESP-CSN) and the Champlain union, which represents teachers from three school service centres on the South Shore, say they are not reassured.

The concept of the class bubble - which replaced the concept of several bubbles within the same classroom - has been received favourably in schools and daycare services feel forgotten.

The problem is that as opposed to schools, children of different classes risk meeting up together in daycare, in the morning, at noon and in the evening.

This will burst the class bubbles, which aim to minimize contact between groups of students.

If the daycare staff has been told to keep children from different classes separate, educators worry that this is not possible, especially with the youngest children, according to FEESP-CSN school section president Annie Charland.

One of the goals at daycare is that children can play and exercise: the distances between them will be more difficult to keep than when they are sitting in class, explained Charland. "And then the little ones will want to play with their friends and won't understand why they can't approach them."

More specifically, the government directive says daycare services should "privilege, when possible, the grouping of students according to class groups, and ensure the stability of the daycare personnel for each group, in order to limit contact between pupils and educators from different groups."

Compliance with health instructions is also required.

In short, the twinning of groups in childcare services should be the exception to the rule. However, on the ground, everyone knows that it is impossible, argues CSQ president Eric Gingras.

In addition, some daycare services do not have a designated room.

And even if for larger schools, several rooms can be used to keep children separated according to their class, there may be a lack of educators to do so.

There is a staff shortage, said Charland.

The unions are calling for more precise directives they say educators are concerned.

"At this point in time, we still do not have clear guidelines or answers to our questions regarding the organization of child care services," said Gingras. "Should we insist on the fact that it is a minute to midnight before the start of the school year?"

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.