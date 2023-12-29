Union representing 80K health-care workers will not reach deal with Quebec by year's end; no strikes planned

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) will not reach an agreement with the provincial government by the end of the year.

The health-care union, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other healthcare professionals, announced Friday that it does not intend to hold any strike days until Jan. 15 and that no public statements on the negotiations would be made in the media between now and then.

The FIQ said it had accepted the mediator's proposal to avoid discussing ongoing negotiations in the media.

On Dec. 19, the FIQ asked the Ministry of Labour to appoint a mediator in the negotiations with the government on the renewal of the collective agreements to speed up the progress of the discussions.

"To encourage constructive and productive dialogue, the mediator recommended the parties keep public comments to a minimum until Jan. 15," says the FIQ in a news release.

"All energies will be focused on the negotiations, which will continue intensively, and (the media truce will) prevent them from being disrupted by inappropriate statements," the union added.

The FIQ stated on its website that there are still gaps at the bargaining table to reach a proposed settlement.

On Friday, the FIQ remained the only Quebec public sector union not to have announced a tentative settlement or an agreement in principle with the government.

On Thursday, the FIQ posted on its Facebook page that it had made a new proposal to management and was "awaiting a response from them."

The Common Front of public sector unions and the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE) have reached separate agreements with Quebec in recent days.

The FAE confirmed on Thursday that it had reached an agreement in principle with the government, ending all its pressure tactics, including the unlimited strike that was called on Nov. 23.

The Common Front, which includes the CSN, CSQ, APTS and FTQ unions representing some 420,000 public sector workers, also announced a proposed agreement in principle with Quebec at the central table, where salaries were negotiated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 29, 2023.