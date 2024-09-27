MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Union files 72-hour strike notice at the Port of Montreal

    Trucks carrying shipping containers drive through the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Trucks carrying shipping containers drive through the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    Two terminals at the Port of Montreal could be paralyzed next week, as the Port of Montreal longshoremen's union filed a 72-hour strike notice Friday morning.

    In a press release, the Syndicat des débardeurs du port de Montréal confirmed that it had issued its strike notice at 7 a.m. on Friday morning, meaning that its members could stop work as early as 7 a.m. on Monday.

    In the event of a strike, it would last for three days, until 6:59 a.m. next Thursday. The union specified that the strike would affect only Termont Montréal's two terminals.

    Representatives of the union are scheduled to hold a press conference later on Friday to provide an update on negotiations. Earlier this week, the Port of Montreal's 1,150 longshoremen rejected the latest comprehensive offer from the Maritime Employers Association by 99.63 per cent. They also gave themselves a strike mandate.

    On Tuesday, the bargaining committee and executive committee of the Canadian Union of Public Employees local had recommended that the longshoremen reject the offer.

    The Port of Montreal longshoremen's collective agreement expired on Dec. 31.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News