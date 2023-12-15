Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers

Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, announced Friday it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.

In addition to the amount already pledged, several local groups in Quebec say they plan to make additional donations in the coming days.

"At this crucial point in the negotiations, the government is banking on the strikers being exhausted," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor's Quebec director. "By calling for solidarity, we hope that other unions will join us in supporting their brothers and sisters in the public services. Together, we can show that the collective strength of workers is unshakeable."

Unifor says its donation will go to helping public service workers, especially those without a defence fund, with any financial challenges they may face.

"All Unifor members across the country are right to support our public service colleagues in Quebec," said Lana Payne, Unifor's national president. "Unifor is proud to provide financial support to the strikers because our struggles are linked and it is through solidarity that private and public sector workers can win together."

Unifor is not the only union to offer financial aid to the workers.

On Monday, Méttalos, a major private sector trade union affiliated with the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), announced it would donate $100,000 to help workers with the Common Front and the Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE).

The donation will be made in the form of grocery gift cards "to support families most affected by the approaching holiday season," the union said.

The FTQ is part of the inter-union Common Front.