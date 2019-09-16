

The Canadian Press





Less than 24 hours after defending its French campaign song, the Liberal team turned around and decided to stop using it.

The song is scheduled to be re-recorded, a Liberal spokesman told The Canadian Press.

The party called on Canadian band The Strumbellas to use their song 'One Hand Up' during the election campaign. The group translated and sang the song in French.

On Sunday, many online commenters pointed out on social media that the song - whose title is `Une Main haute' in French - was poorly translated or incomprehensible.

In English, the Strumbellas sing, "We can hold one hand up for tomorrow. We can hold one hand up to the stars."

In French, the line goes, "On leve une main haute pour demain. On leve une main haute aux etoiles."

In the recording, however, some pointed out that it sounds like the singer is saying "enleve" meaning to remove rather than "on leve" meaning we raise.

Critics have pointed out that other parts of the song make little sense in French.

Justin Trudeau's team praised the English group's effort to record a song in Canada's other official language.