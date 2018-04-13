

The Canadian Press





Over a dozen members of the Laval police force stood guard in front of the city’s immigration detention centre as a sit-in took place in support of Lucy Francineth Granados, who is scheduled to be deported later in the day.

On Thursday, a federal court denied Granados a stay of removal. The undocumented resident of Montreal is scheduled to be sent back to her native Guatemala.

Laval police spokesperson Sgt. Genevieve Major said the deportation could take place at any time.

Major said the protest in front of the detention centre was peaceful, but added that some demonstrators were masked, causing concern for police.

Granados, 42, is a single mother of three who has lived in Montreal for nine years. She had asked the federal court to allow her to stay in Canada for humanitarian reasons, arguing that she was forced to flee Guatemala due to threats from a criminal gang.

Since arriving in Canada in 2009, Granados has provided financial support for her children and family in Central America.