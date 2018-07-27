Featured Video
Underwater hockey - yes, underwater hockey - reaches new depths in Quebec City championships
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:15PM EDT
There's an international hockey tournament underway in Quebec City.
It’s not ice hockey or floor hockey, though. Believe it or not, these athletes are playing underwater.
Maya Johnson has the story.
