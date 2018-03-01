Wednesday, May 2, 2018 @ 6:00 p.m.

Théâtre Paradoxe: 5959 blvd. Monk

Our signature fundraising event will feature a delectable array of wonderful Italian food and fine Tuscan wines.

Funds raised will go towards the refurbishing of the patients’waiting area of the Queen Elizabeth Health Complex’s Urgent Care Clinic (walk-in clinic) which will be named in honor of the late, Warren Allmand.

Hosted by: Queen Elizabeth Health Complex Foundation



Tel: (514) 485-5018

Fax: (514) 485-5007

mdonofrio@qehc.org