Under the Tuscan Sun
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:22AM EST
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 @ 6:00 p.m.
Théâtre Paradoxe: 5959 blvd. Monk
Our signature fundraising event will feature a delectable array of wonderful Italian food and fine Tuscan wines.
Funds raised will go towards the refurbishing of the patients’waiting area of the Queen Elizabeth Health Complex’s Urgent Care Clinic (walk-in clinic) which will be named in honor of the late, Warren Allmand.
Hosted by: Queen Elizabeth Health Complex Foundation
Tel: (514) 485-5018
Fax: (514) 485-5007
mdonofrio@qehc.org