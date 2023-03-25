Under one roof: Quebec families embracing intergenerational housing

101-year-old Gertrude Falardeau (centre) lives with her daughter and grandson. CTV News/Sasha Teman) 101-year-old Gertrude Falardeau (centre) lives with her daughter and grandson. CTV News/Sasha Teman)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon