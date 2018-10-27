Featured Video
Undead lurch through Montreal for annual Zombie Walk
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 5:25PM EDT
It was a slow-moving, brains-hungry mob in downtown Montreal on Saturday afternoon, as fans of the waking, walking dead showed up for the annual Zombie Walk.
The mindless horde left from Place Du Canada at 3:00 p.m. and made their way down Ste-Catherine St. to Jeanne-Mance.
Luckily, food trucks were on hand at the end, so the zombies were not forced to feast on any humans.
