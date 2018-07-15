

CTV Montreal





A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life this morning after he was found unconscious floating in a Montreal-area public pool late Saturday night.

The pool was closed to the public at the time of the incident.

He was found in the pool at the Marcellin-Wilson complex on Dudemaine St. in Cartierville shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

It was a passerby who alerted police.

It's believed that the teen hopped the fence to gain access to the pool. It's unknown at this point whether he was alone or with friends.

Police fear he will not pull through.