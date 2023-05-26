Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief

Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night.

While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.

Speaking near the site of the blaze Friday afternoon, Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) chief Richard Liebmann said there will be an investigation into the matter.

"We're still trying to determine how that person got there," he told reporters.

"There's a lot of contradictory information. What I can tell you for sure is that primary and secondary searches were done in the entire building. The person responsible for the part of the building where the senior [was] located confirmed to us that nobody was missing."

The man's injuries are not serious, he said.

The fire started Thursday around 4:40 p.m. Thirty-nine people were evacuated from the area, 27 of whom were taken in by the Red Cross.

Liebmann said he's "extremely confident" no one else is in the building, noting that no one has been reported missing.



FIRE RAGES ON

The fire, located at the former Monastère du Bon-Pasteur, was still burning as of noon Friday.

"We're still trying to get the seed of the fire. It's very difficult because of the shape of the building, the construction materials of the building," Liebmann explained. "We can't get to the fire from underneath on the fourth floor, and it's very difficult to make holes in the roof because of the type of structure."

There's little risk of the fire spreading to other buildings, he added.

Firefighters respond to a five-alarm fire at the former Monastere du Bon Pasteur, a 19th century heritage building on Friday May 26, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

SMOKE ADVISORY ISSUED

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was also on site Friday to address the public.

She echoed an advisory by Environment Canada issued that morning, which warned of poor air quality caused by smoke from the fire.

"The quality of air is not at its best in the area. So I do invite Montrealers to stay away, don't come in this sector, let firefighters do their work," she said.

Anyone in the area who experiences laboured breathing or other health effects should seek medical attention, she added.

A HISTORIC BUILDING

The building, a former monastery, has been a recognized heritage site since 1981. In 1984, it was acquired by the Société immobilière du patrimoine architectural de Montréal (SIMPA).

It now houses a daycare, a seniors' home, condominiums, a housing co-op, and a concert hall.

Firefighters respond to a five-alarm fire at the former Monastere du Bon Pasteur, a 19th century heritage building on Friday May 26, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne MuschiThe building is also home to a unique collection of musical instruments, including a Fazioli concert piano and a Kirckman harpsichord from 1772.

It also serves as an office for Heritage Montreal.

The Heritage offices are located directly underneath the concert hall, where the damage is believed to be severe.

With files from CTV News' Joe Lofaro and Luca Caruso-Moro.