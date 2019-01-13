Featured Video
Unattended candle caused Rosemont apartment fire: Fire Department
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 9:12AM EST
A n early morning fire in an Rosemont apartment building started accidentally, according to the Montreal Fire Department.
Around 1:30 a.m., a fire erupted in the second floor of a duplex located on de Lormier St., near Jean-Talon when a candle toppled over onto a mattress.
The woman residing in the apartment reportedly tried to extinguish the fire herself before calling authorities, injuring her hand in the process.
She was taken into the care of Urgences-Sante.
Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, but other tenants were evacuated out of concern the fire would spread.
The total cost of damage to the building is still unknown.
