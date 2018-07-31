

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s official opposition leader is sounding the alarm over what he calls ballooning costs associated with the city’s purchase of 300 new buses.

The buses were part of a campaign promise by Mayor Valerie Plante’s Projet Montreal. The hybrid-electric buses were initially estimated to cost $750,000 each, a number that has since risen to $1.14 million.

Ensemble Montreal interim leader Lionel Perez said that six months after the purchase was announced by the municipal and provincial governments, it’s still not clear how much of the cost will be picked up by each level of government.

He added that in addition to the actual purchase costs, there are operational and maintenance costs that also need to be accounted for.

“To date, the Plant administration has not indicated how much they’re going to pay for it and how the Quebec government is going to pay. There’s a lot of unanswered questions as to the operating budget,” he said. “We’re talking about an extra $75 million a year to operate and maintain these buses. We need 600 additional drivers, we need additional maintenance individuals and we don’t know where that money is going to come from.”

Perez said it’s not clear if the additional costs are going to necessitate a fare hike.

Representatives for the Plante administration and STM both declined to comment.