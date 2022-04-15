Ukrainians in Montreal prepare for holiday weekend in challenging times
Ukrainian Montrealers prepared for a challenging holiday weekend as Russia's invasion continues back home.
Some Montreal merchants and advocates are doing what they can to make it comfortable for newcomers and asking the government for more support.
1957-2022
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for COVID therapy due to BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
Mohawk women build tiny houses for those fleeing domestic violence
A government program designed to train women in carpentry and other trades inspired five women from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, located east of Toronto, Ont., to build tiny homes that will serve as shelters for those fleeing domestic violence.
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Liz Sheridan, veteran actress who played Seinfeld's mother, dead at 93
Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
Three suspects charged after man found dead inside downtown Toronto residence
Toronto police have arrested and charged three people with second-degree murder after a man was found dead inside his downtown Toronto residence earlier this week.
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hits solo homer as Blue Jays top Athletics 4-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit a solo homer and starter Ross Stripling threw four shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre.
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
New Brunswick EMO issues multiple river notices for the long weekend
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization issued additional notifications Friday for the Saint John River and its tributaries, with an area of northwestern New Brunswick hitting flood stage.
'He threw a water bottle and spit at an official': Lightning guard released after on-court tirade
An on-court tirade by London Lightning guard Chris Jones – where he allegedly spit an official- has resulted in a six-game suspension by NBL Canada and his release by the team.
Easter egg hunt in London, Ont. raises $40k to provide service dog to a family
One family will benefit from a massive Easter Egg hunt at the Plunkett Estate in London, Ont. Friday.
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
Two suspects in custody after M'Chigeeng assault
While investigating an alleged assault on Manitoulin Island, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service says officers arrested a person in an unrelated matter walking down the street with a loaded gun and drugs.
Sparking up conversation about youth cannabis use
A new five-minute video designed by northern Ontario med students to target youth, either using cannabis or considering using the drug, is turning heads.
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
No one injured, but Calgary home destroyed in fire
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside a home in southwest Calgary.
'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballot
As mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement
As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.
'Driving generally can be improved': Local cyclists weigh in on safety
After a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday, cyclists CTV Kitchener spoke to on Friday said the overall network seems pretty safe.
Passport delays almost cost Vancouver family their long weekend getaway
When the Rolfe family booked an Easter long weekend getaway to Las Vegas with their two teenagers, they realized their 18-year-old daughter Paige’s passport would expire right before the trip.
Disgraced Vancouver businessman David Sidoo faces new fraud allegations as co-defendants criminally indicted
Vancouver businessman David Sidoo, who spent three months in a United States federal prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud conspiracy charges, once again finds himself in legal jeopardy.
'Building friendships': McDougall United Church hosts Muslim and Christian communities for prayers
One of Edmonton's oldest churches hosted two faith groups on Good Friday to help build community and understanding.
Strathcona home undergoing construction damaged by fire
Firefighters responded to a fire at a home undergoing construction in Strathcona on Friday evening.
Third Easter weekend in a pandemic: What is public health advice this time?
This weekend marks the third Easter in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
ERCA resumes Earth Day tree planting after two-year hiatus
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) will again host an Earth Day Tree Planting Celebration in Windsor after a two year hiatus.
Pats predict ‘guaranteed win’ for Friday matchup against Winnipeg Ice
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Regina Pats have taken a bold stance ahead of Friday night’s match up with the Winnipeg Ice.
BREAKING | Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth Road
Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
Gas prices set to jump 12 cents/litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday
Gas prices are set to inch closer to record highs in Ottawa this weekend, as stations switch to the summer gasoline blend.
One person killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Casselman exit just after 4 p.m. Friday.
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
The history behind the Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show on its 60th anniversary in Saskatoon
The Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show has been giving car buffs a place to brag about their most prized vehicles since 1961.
How one Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance on the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic
Heading into the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic, a Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance.