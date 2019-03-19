Featured Video
Ukrainian Youth Association’s Easter Bazaar
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:50PM EDT
Ukrainian Youth Association’s Easter Bazaar
Sunday, March 31 – 9 am to 3 pm
3270 Beaubien St. East
Info & food orders: 514-773-8818
Latest Montreal News
- What the 2019 federal budget means for you
- Highlights from the 2019 federal budget tabled Tuesday
- Amber Alert cancelled after missing girl, 5, found in Toronto area
- Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in downtown Montreal
- CAQ seeks compromise on repaying Quebecers for $1.5B in Hydro-Quebec overbilling