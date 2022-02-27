Ukrainian-born pianist Serhiy Salov received a warm welcome when he arrived for rehearsal with the Orchestre Metropolitain Sunday.

He was a last-minute replacement for Andre Laplante.

“I was parachuted into this event to replace a great Canadian pianist and a friend of mine,” said Salov.

He barely had 48 hours to rehearse Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

“It’s a total privilege,” he said.

Ukrainian-born Montreal pianist Serhiy Salov performs with the Orchestre Metropolitain orchestra for his people.

Salov was outside the Russian Consulate in Montreal Thursday protesting the invasion of his birth country, even leading to a physical confrontation between him and Russian staffers.

“Every single diplomat should be shamed,” Salov said.

Conductor Nicolas Ellis understands the emotional connect between Salov and his homeland and says the orchestra is welcoming him with open arms.

“To have a Ukrainian pianist artist on stage with us is the best way for us musicians to show our solidarity and to show our support for these very difficult time,” he said.

It was too late for Salo to choose his music, but he found a way to let Liszt’s concerto deliver his message of hope.

“It starts in the most belligerent way, and in the most triumphant way, and it ends this way. It has this triumphant march, military march with cymbals and it has deep moments of sorrow and anguish.”

Salov said his intention was to send a “spark to people are dying” and to say “glory to Ukraine.”