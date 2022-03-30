Ukrainian Montrealer says robber took thousands of dollars in family's savings

Montreal -

Diamond earrings, a ruby ring, a plated-gold choker necklace with a pearl, and a wad of Ukrainian cash.

Daryna Pylypenko says those are just some of the items stolen out of her second-floor Villeray apartment Thursday night. She says the thief got in through a window facing a fire-escape and made away with thousands of dollars in jewellery and tech.

But as if that wasn’t enough, she says she was robbed of a future with her family still in Ukraine, who had been wiring her their savings from Kyiv for safe-keeping with fears that their bank would be shut down amid the ongoing conflict.

“It’s like one long nightmare,” she said. “ATMs are not working and banks are closed.”

She says she discovered she was robbed on Thursday night when she got home from a dinner with friends. Her laptop was missing – a hard thing to misplace in a studio apartment, she said.

It was just one of dozens of items outlined in her police report. She estimated her total loss in stolen goods were well over $6,000. She said that, other than the stolen goods, her apartment was left intact.

She had been withdrawing money from a shared account in weekly increments, and had been stashing it in a corner of her closet. The sum had grown to about $2,000 dollars the night it was stolen.

That money, she said, was going to help pay for expenses when her family moved to Canada. Things like groceries and gas. The robbery put a wrench in that plan, she said, and not just financially.

She says her family is already having difficulties leaving Kyiv, and now fear for her safety in Canada.

“My mother is not listening to me anymore, because for (them), I'm not safe here,” added Pylypenko. She hasn’t yet told her grandparents.

Pylypenko says she’s been staying at a friend's place, and doesn’t feel ready to go back home until, at least, her landlord changes her locks. She's also started a fundraiser to recoup some of her losses.

“In my building, you can hear everything,” she said. “I can’t fall asleep there.”

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Police say all apartments are vulnerable to theft, but there are some things people can do to protect themselves.

Locking your doors might feel obvious, “but sometimes people forget,” said Const. Gabriella Youakim, spokesperson for the Montreal police. That goes for the front door, but also the one leading to your apartment, and all your windows.

She also suggested Montrealers bring their valuables to their local police station to be engraved.

“Because when people steal stuff, and it's engraved, it’s harder to sell,” said Youakim, “because you have the information of the (victim) on the stolen valuable.”

She also suggested people invest in doorbell cameras and timers for their lights. If you’re going away for a trip, ask a neighbour to keep up appearances – that means shovelling snow in the winter, mowing grass in the summer, and picking up mail all year round.

If you suspect you’ve been robbed, but haven’t yet entered your home, Youakim was clear: “do not go in.”

Instead, call the police, and they’ll scope out your home to make sure the intruder isn’t still inside. They can also lift prints from objects and surfaces.

“If you decide to go in, don’t touch anything,” added Youakim. “It could be an element of proof that could be used later on.”