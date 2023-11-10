Montreal lecturer suspended after being filmed at Concordia clash over Israel-Hamas war

A Université de Montréal (UdeM) lecturer has been suspended after he was involved in Wednesday's chaotic clash between Israel and Palestine supporters on the Concordia campus.

A video shared on social media shows a man identified by (UdeM) as Yannis Arab, a history lecturer, engaged in a fierce shouting match with someone who is off-camera.

It's difficult to make out Arab’s words over the roaring crowd, but some on social media accused him of telling his opponent to "go back to Poland."

CTV News was unable to reach Arab on social media and his profile has been deleted from the UdeM website.

The scholar was among dozens who took part in an altercation at Concordia's Hall building earlier this week involving "Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, including students but also people from outside our community," according to the university.

The clash, which lasted hours, turned violent.

Three people were reportedly injured, according to Montreal police (SPVM), and a 22-year-old student was arrested for assault.

Montreal - November 8 - University of Montreal (UdeM) Professor Yanise Arab yells at a Jewish student in Concordia to “go back to Poland, sharmouta (wh*re)”. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zYys9AtESf — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 9, 2023

In a statement to CTV News, a UdeM spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.

"An internal investigation was opened yesterday. The situation is being taken very seriously and we have increased security measures on campus as a precautionary measure," the statement reads.

Arab, who teaches a course called "Dominations et résistances dans le monde arabe" (dominations and resistance in the Arabic world), was scheduled to give a class on Thursday but it was cancelled by the school.

UdeM said Arab has been suspended with pay pending the investigation.