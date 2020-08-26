MONTREAL -- Quebecers throughout the province will soon be able to hail an Uber through their smartphones.

On Wednesday, the ride-sharing app announced plans to expand its services in October. Currently, Uber is only available in Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau.

The company's presence in Quebec has been controversial, as taxi drivers have held numerous protests over the past several years, saying the app poses a threat to their industry. The drivers have said Uber has reduced the value of the taxi medallions they were obligated to purchase in order to operate a taxi, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Last year, the Quebec government passed Bill 17, which regulates ride-sharing services such as Uber. The Legault administration offered taxi drivers a compensation package, acknowledging the financial impact Uber has had on their industry.

In a statement, Uber said it will open its application process to traditional taxis.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide more Quebecers with access to safe, affordable and reliable rides. Since the beginning of our pilot programs in Quebec, we have been collaborating with the ministère des Transports and will continue to work with their teams and key industry stakeholders to develop sustainable mobility solutions for everyone, in all regions," said Jonathan Hamel, Head of Public Affairs for Uber in Quebec.