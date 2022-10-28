:U.S. secretary of state highlights shared interests with Canada during Montreal visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted his country's shared interests with Canada during a visit to Montreal today.

Blinken, accompanied by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, told a group of university students and dignitaries that neither Canada nor the United States can manage global challenges such as climate change alone.

He says he's focused on re-energizing his country's partnerships with allies who share its values and interests.

The secretary of state says Canada and the U.S. are closely aligned on issues such as the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and the double threat to the Arctic from climate change and Russian expansionism.

Blinken made the comments on the second and final day of his visit to Canada at an environmental museum located in the former U.S. Expo 67 pavilion.

Earlier in the day, he visited a facility that recycles batteries and a public market, where he was met by a handful of protesters opposed to an international intervention in Haiti.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 28, 2022.