U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Montreal Friday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Montreal on Friday for the second day of his visit to Canada.

Blinken is scheduled to visit a lithium recycling plant in the east end of Montreal before visiting a farmers' market.

Later, he'll take questions from students at the Biosphère, an environmental museum located in the former U.S. pavilion at Expo 67.

Blinken met with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in Ottawa on Thursday.

Blinken and Joly told reporters that discussions are underway about the possibility of multilateral military intervention in Haiti.

It's Antony Blinken's first to Canada since becoming secretary of state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 28, 2022.