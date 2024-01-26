U.S. government concerned about Quebec's French-language rules for commercial signage
Concerns about Quebec's proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage have reached as far as Washington after the U.S. government expressed its worries about the impact on American businesses.
During a meeting between senior officials from the two countries, the Biden administration "shared concerns about trademark provisions of Quebec's Bill 96 and their potential implications for U.S. businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises," wrote the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in a brief statement summarizing the topics discussed during the meeting.
The Office did not specify its concerns and did not respond to questions sent Friday morning by The Canadian Press.
Quebec's storefronts have until June 1, 2025, to double their window space in French, according to a draft regulation published in Quebec's Official Gazette on Jan. 10.
The draft regulation clarifies the application of certain provisions of Bill 14 (better known as Bill 96). It is still under consultation until the end of February.
Behind its diplomatic language, the Biden administration has just sent "a signal," according to Michel Rochette, president of the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) for Quebec. "We have to understand that there is concern on the American side, and we have to address this fear.
Eliane Ellbogen, an intellectual property lawyer with Fasken in Montreal, notes that the rules on commercial signage are raising many concerns.
"For the past year-and-a-half, we've been contacted almost every day with questions, especially by small and medium-sized businesses ... We're faced with a lot of incomprehension, frankly, and surprise, in relation to criteria that seem ultra-demanding to them."
Ellbogen points out that the proposed law on commercial signage could entail major expenses and administrative steps for businesses that must modify their signs.
For example, to do all the analysis as to whether a rebranding is necessary," said the lawyer, "do we need to change the sign? In many cases, it's precisely the sign that needs to be updated to ensure compliance with the criterion of clear predominance of French."
Earlier this month, the Legault government asserted that the majority of businesses were already compliant with the new commercial signage criteria. Quebec estimates that the total cost of complying with the regulation will be between $7 million and $15 million for all businesses.
This estimate, however, is questioned by the industry.
"What we're told is that it could be around $50,000 to $100,000 per sign," said Ellbogen. "For a retailer with just 10 or so branches, it could represent a cost of a million."
Fasken is "exploring the possibility" of challenging commercial signage provisions in court, Ellbogen said. The argument being analyzed is that the commercial signage provisions of Quebec law would conflict with federal trademark law and that federal law would prevail in this case.
The retail industry considers the deadline of June 2025 to comply with the law to be "very tight," said Rochette. While Bill 96 was passed in 2022, the details of the draft regulations have only been on the table for a few days.
"Two years ago, we were saying they'd have three years to adapt, which isn't quite true," the industry spokesperson added. "The countdown has already begun, but we don't yet know the rules of the game."
In the meantime, merchants can't take any costly steps until they have confirmation that the law will be adopted as is.
"Merchants have to wait for the final version to be sure they're being faithful and respecting the rules," Rochette said.
In Quebec City, the Minister of the French Language, Jean-François Roberge, responded that French "will always be vulnerable in Quebec" and that intervention was necessary.
He assures us that the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) will "offer quality support to companies that have questions about Quebec language law."
"Our government is constantly proving that in Quebec, we can defend French and offer a welcoming environment for businesses," the minister said in a written statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2024.
