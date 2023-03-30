U.S. argues for immunity in MK-ULTRA mind-control case before Quebec Court of Appeal
A proposed class-action lawsuit over infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital was before Quebec's highest court Thursday, as victims attempted to remove immunity granted to the United States government.
The U.S. government successfully argued in Quebec Superior Court last August that the country couldn't be sued for the project known as MK-ULTRA -- allegedly funded by the Canadian government and the CIA. U.S. lawyers argued that foreign states had absolute immunity from lawsuits in Canada between the 1940s and 1960s, when the program took place.
But survivors, and their families, of the experiments at Montreal's Allan Memorial Institute -- which included experimental drugs, rounds of electroshocks and sleep deprivation -- appealed that decision.
On Thursday, a lawyer representing the United States government told the Quebec Court of Appeal that the country should be immune from prosecution and that any lawsuit against the U.S. government should be filed in that country.
The court case stems from a class-action lawsuit filed against McGill University -- which was affiliated to the psychiatric hospital -- Montreal's Royal Victoria Hospital and the Canadian and U.S. governments after Montrealers allegedly had their memories erased and were reduced to childlike states.
Class-action lawyer Jeff Orenstein said Thursday he believes Canada's 1982 State Immunity Act, which outlines how foreign states can be sued in the country, is retroactive and can apply in this case.
Patricia Edwards Roberge, the daughter of an Allan Memorial Institute patient, speaks to a reporter outside the Court of Appeal of Quebec on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (CTV News)
He said the 1982 act allows foreign states to be sued in cases of bodily injury. "But this took place in the 1950s and '60s," Orenstein told reporters, regarding the psychological experiments. "And so the exception had not been in effect during that period so (the U.S.) argued that the old law would prevail and the old law was absolute immunity."
"What we're claiming is the law is retrospective, that you can look back even before the act was passed and apply it today," Orenstein said. He noted there were also exemptions during the 1950s and 1960s for commercial-activity lawsuits, adding that the Montreal experiments involved a funding arrangement between private parties.
"Even under the old law, you would be able to pursue in Canadian courts," Orenstein said.
He also said the case could be heard in Quebec. "We don't think that Canadian citizens who are injured on Canadian soil are required to go to the United States to sue."
The Court of Appeal will render a decision at a later date.
The class-action request, filed in January 2019, alleges that the government of Canada funded psychiatric treatments by Dr. Ewen Cameron at the Allan Memorial Institute between 1948 and 1964 that were allegedly part of the CIA's MK-ULTRA program of covert mind-control. It has not been authorized yet by a judge.
Julie Tanny, the lead plaintiff in the case, was among several dozen who protested Thursday outside the Court of Appeal building and attended the hearing. She said as many as 300 families could be affected by the class action and many lives were left in disarray due to the experimental treatments.
She said her father had been sent to the Allan in 1957 for facial pain and was put in Cameron's program, spending two 30-day stints of chemically induced sleep in the hospital, allegedly with a tape recorder under his pillow. At the end of this time there, his medical records noted, "this is as far as we can take him," Tanny said.
"Where they wanted him to go, I don't exactly know, but I do know when visiting him, he was like a child, in diapers, giggling like a three-year-old," she said, adding he didn't recognize his own children.
"Most of his life vanished; he was never the same man he started off as," Tanny said. He died in 1992.
She hopes for accountability at the end of the legal process and to shed light on a dark chapter for many families.
"It's sad to think about what could have been," Tanny said. "It was a waste of a life for my father, terrible for my mother and a giant loss and a void for the kids."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Meet the Canadian astronauts up for a seat on the Artemis II mission to the moon
This Sunday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts that will be blasting off to fly around the moon for the Artemis II mission, one of whom will be a Canadian astronaut.
Memes, ski etiquette and that missing GoPro video: Highlights from the Gwyneth Paltrow trial
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
Research points to common infections as cause of liver disease outbreak in kids
Scientists think they may have pinpointed the cause of a mysterious outbreak of liver disease that affected children worldwide last year.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
Here's how to know if someone is struggling with a video game addiction: Expert
A scientist at CAMH says video games have similar addictive features to gambling which cause social isolation of the individual and dependency on the activity.
Toronto
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
-
Doug Ford lashes out at federal environment minister calling him a 'real piece of work'
Premier Doug Ford is slamming federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault as a “real piece of work” in the wake of public remarks he made suggesting that Ontario has “no plan to fight climate change.”
-
Man wanted after TTC passenger struck with bottle on subway
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly hit a TTC passenger with a bottle on a subway train on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Contentious Lucki call not political interference, Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry finds
Gun policy comments made by then-RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in a contentious call to Nova Scotia RCMP officers after the mass shooting in 2020 did not amount to political interference, the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) final report concludes.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
-
Fire crews battle house fire in Sarnia
Sarnia police posted on social media that fire crews were in the area of Siddall Street and Talfourd Street Thursday afternoon.
-
'An expensive set back': Bakery owner frustrated after store window vandalized
When the store manager at La Noisette Bakery arrived Thursday morning to open the small shop on Oxford Street, she discovered that one of the two large circular windows at the side of their building was shattered.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
-
Former church in Sudbury being transformed into a concert hall
There are exciting plans for Knox Presbyterian Church in downtown Sudbury. Built in 1927, the former church was sold after its congregation dwindled and will be transformed into a concert hall.
-
Timmins man accused of murdering missing brother, dumping body in woods
A 59-year-old Timmins man is charged with first-degree murder in his brother's death and accused of dumping his body in a wooded area, police say.
Calgary
-
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
-
3 Calgary men face multiple charges after police seize $250K worth of drugs, firearms, cash and ammunition
Three Calgary men face multiple charges after a police investigation that targeted drug traffickers resulted in the seizure of more than $250,000 in drugs, firearms and various rounds of ammunition, other weapons and drug paraphernalia.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has responded the media about the issue.
Kitchener
-
Email from University of Waterloo advising what to do if contacted by CSIS causes some confusion on campus
An email sent by the University of Waterloo to its grad students, researchers and faculty is raising some questions.
-
One person killed, another seriously injured in Wilmot Township crash
A 70-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Wilmot Township has died.
-
Hamilton, Ont. investigation draws police to Kitchener neighbourhood
An arrest in a Kitchener neighbourhood Thursday morning was linked to an investigation out of Hamilton.
Vancouver
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The Canadian Pharmacists Association says protecting Canadian drug supplies from mass exportation to the U.S. market remains a priority in light of British Columbia's recent move to limit sales of the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has been hyped as a weight-loss treatment.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests increasing transmission
Indicators of the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. continued their upward trend this week, with the number of people hospitalized with the disease hitting its highest level since Jan. 12.
-
Rise in sextortion scams targeting boys, men prompts warning from New Westminster police
A spike in sextortion scams targeting boys and men has prompted a warning from police in New Westminster.
Edmonton
-
'A humongous symbolic victory': Indigenous people react to Vatican rejection of Discovery Doctrine
Last summer in Maskwacis, Alta., Pope Francis formally apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has responded the media about the issue.
-
Big Island, Aspen Beach provincial parks among first recipients of 2023 budget money for outdoor recreation
The Alberta government has revealed plans for some of the $211 million it will spend over the next three years expanding and improving parks, campgrounds and recreation trails.
Windsor
-
'Hey Alberta, no!': Chatham-Kent goes on the defensive against campaign luring workers to the west
In response to Alberta ads encouraging Ontario residents to head west — the Municipality of Chatham-Kent has launched a counter campaign reminding local workers how good they have it in Southwestern Ontario.
-
Windsor Spitfires not taking Kitchener Rangers for granted
In hockey, when a top seed faces the lowest seed in the bracket, the odds of a series victory are on their side. However, the Windsor Spitfires are not overlooking the Kitchener Rangers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Regina
-
RCMP Depot model may be phased out following recommendations made by mass casualty report
A Mass Casualty Commission report that came out on Thursday following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020 may have a local impact on the RCMP Depot model being phased out.
-
Sask. reports 95 COVID-19 deaths since start of 2023, no influenza deaths
Ninety-five deaths in Saskatchewan have been linked to COVID-19 since the start of the year as vaccination rates continue to lag. No influenza-related deaths were reported over the same period.
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
Ford says government will 'always be there for Ottawa' despite lack of cabinet minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not say whether he plans to appoint a new cabinet minister from Ottawa after Merrilee Fullerton's sudden resignation.
-
Ryan Reynolds in Ottawa as Senators sale heats up
Ryan Reynolds is back in Ottawa as he continues his efforts to buy the Ottawa Senators.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
'Powerful' display in Saskatoon shares lives of students killed in Ukraine
Students at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are highlighting stories of Ukrainian youth killed in the Russian invasion who were in school working towards a diploma or degree.
-
Sask. reports 95 COVID-19 deaths since start of 2023, no influenza deaths
Ninety-five deaths in Saskatchewan have been linked to COVID-19 since the start of the year as vaccination rates continue to lag. No influenza-related deaths were reported over the same period.