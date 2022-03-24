Tyler Pitlick to play first Habs game against Panthers; Drouin out

Forward Tyler Pitlick will play his first game with the Canadiens Thursday night when Montreal hosts the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.

Jonathan Drouin, meanwhile, will be sidelined due to COVID-19. He had to go into precautionary isolation after having close contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tyler Pitlick, who is Rem Pitlick's cousin, was acquired on Feb. 14 from the Calgary Flames in the Tyler Toffoli trade. At the time, he was dealing with an undisclosed injury.

In 25 games this season, the 30-year-old American had only two assists. Pitlick has 47 goals and 39 assists in 311 career NHL games.

Acquired on Monday from the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers respectively, defencemen Justin Barron and William Lagesson will not be in uniform.

Jake Allen will be the Habs' starting goaltender.

St-Louis confirme que Jake Allen sera le gardien partant face aux Panthers.



St-Louis confirms that Jake Allen will start against Florida.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2022

The Canadiens (17-36-10) have won only two of their last seven games (2-2-3).

For the Panthers (42-14-6), forward Claude Giroux and former Canadien defenceman Ben Chiarot will play their first game in their new uniform.

Chiarot will face his former team in his first outing with the Panthers after being traded by the Habs last week.

Giroux played 1,000 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, amassing 900 points, including 42 in 57 games this season.

Spencer Knight will defend the Panthers' net.