MONTREAL -- A pair of youth organizations on Montreal's West Island spearheaded a rally Saturday to denounce racism in light of the attack in London, Ontario that left four people from a Muslim family dead in what police are calling a hate crime.

"Everyone is invited to come down and stand up in support of denouncing racism," reads a release from organizers Youth Stars and Overture with the Arts. "The goal of this rally is to promote unity, inclusivity, diversity and equity amongst all cultures, including marginalized and BIPOC communities."

The funeral for Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah Salman was held Saturday.

The four were killed last Saturday while out for a walk when a man in a truck drove them down in what police are calling a premeditated attack based on the fact that they were Muslim.

Saturday's event at Pierrefonds Community High School is the second event on the Island of Montreal in two days denouncing the attack and other forms of racism with a vigil held Friday night, in addition to one in Quebec City.

The event is also meant to draw attention to recent increases in anti-Asian and anti-Black racism.

"It is also important to note that this is not a protest or a march - rather, it is a peaceful rally meant to bring the community together with a common goal of equity for all," the release reads.

The Youth Stars Foundation is a non-profit youth organization that uses arts, sports, dance and music to motivate young people.

Overture with the Arts is a non-profit music, dance, drama and vocal training organization.