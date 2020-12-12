SAINT-LIN-LAURENTIDES, QUE. -- Two minors were fighting for their lives Friday night after a car crash in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, in the Lanaudiere region, about an hour north of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported that the accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Rang du Ruisseau-Saint-Jean.

For some reason, the driver of a sedan lost control of the vehicle before ending up in a ditch.

Two young passengers, whose ages were not disclosed, were seriously injured.

They were taken to a hospital and the police feared for their lives on Friday evening.

The driver in her 30s was also taken to a hospital suffering from nervous shock.

The SQ is investigating what led to the crash.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.