

Matt Grillo, CTV Montreal





A West Island man who has spent two years repairing his condo from flood damage is hoping the government will buy him out.

Graham Checkland hasn’t been able to live in his basement condo, which sits just metres from the water in Ile-Bizard-Ste-Genevieve, since the flood water poured in during the spring of 2017.

“The fire guys came in, we had to leave because there was so much water in here,” he said.

Renovations were almost complete when disaster struck for the second time during this spring’s round of flooding. Checkland said that despite not living in the condo for two years, he’s still pouring his own money into it.

“Since 2017 I probably put around $25,000 into this place and I can’t live here,” he said.

Checkland said he wants the Quebec government to buy him out but isn’t eligible for any such programs because the damage hasn’t exceeded 50 per cent of the property’s value. He said that unless a solution is found, he may have to file for bankruptcy.

“I need a bit of help because this isn’t working for me,” he said. “This condo is like a nightmare, it’ll never end. In five years I could still be forced to pay my mortgage and condo fees.”

In a statement Quebec’s public security ministry said it’s helping flood victims but wouldn’t comment on specific cases. Checkland said he’s met with Ile-Bizard Mayor Normand Marinacci in hopes something could be done. Marinacci said that what he’s able to do is limited.

“I don’t have the power to decide, the only thing I can do is lobby for people like Graham,” said Marinacci.

The mayor did say he’s planning on writing a letter to the Quebec government on Checkland and his neighbours’ behalf.

“If a person wants to get out of a flood zone I think they would benefit the government long term to buy them out,” he said. “They just feel it’s going to be flooded again next year because even if it’s not as big a flood as we had in 2017 or 2019, they might be flooded again.”