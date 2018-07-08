

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s provincial police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing two-year-old boy in the Monteregie region.

The parents of the little boy, whose name is Ryland, lost sight of him at 8:00 p.m. on July 7 in Dundee, around 100 kilometres southwest of Montreal, near the Dundee Family Residence Centre.

Since his disappearance, the Surete du Quebec has deployed officers, police dogs and helicopters as part of the search. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are also assisting with the search, and Canadian and American fire departments have also deployed units to help.

Ryland stands one metre tall and weighs 13 kilograms. He has blondish-red hair, blue eyes and was wearing a grey GAP sweater with blue shorts and blue and green shoes.

Anyone with information on Ryland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Surete du Quebec Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.