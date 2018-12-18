Featured Video
Two-year-old boy dead after car crash in Ormstown
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 5:41PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:02PM EST
A two-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Ormstown, in the Monteregie.
The incident happened at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, when a woman in her 60s lost control of her car on Highway 138, hitting a culvert and landing in a ditch.
Riding in the car with the woman were two children, aged four and two. The four-year-old suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital. The two-year-old was initially in critical condition, but police later confirmed he died.
A collision expert is at the scene to determine what happened; so far, the Surete du Quebec has ruled out alcohol as a possible factor and say it’s unclear why the crash occurred.
