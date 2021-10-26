MONTREAL -- Two workers are still trapped, as of Tuesday evening, with rescuers trying to get them safely out of collapsed multi-storey scaffolding in the town of Windsor in the Eastern Townships.

At least 10 workers were injured, three of them seriously, when the scaffolding collapsed early Tuesday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said at dawn that one or two workers were still trapped in the debris caused by the falling scaffolding on 12th Road. Firefighters were trying to free them as other shocked workers were treated at the scene.

Police reported that the scaffolding collapsed for an unknown reason while workers were doing repairs on a silo.

The incident occurred at a facility owned by the Domtar paper company.

The SQ's major crime squad is investigating the incident as well as the worker safety board, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2021.