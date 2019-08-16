

Amy Luft, CTV Montreal





Two workers are in critical condition in hospital after falling several metres as they dismantled a telecommunications tower in Candiac Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the corner of Montcalm and De Verre Streets.

Roussillon police said it appears the ladder may have broken.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the men unconscious, but breathing. They are expected to survive and are recovering at the Montreal General Hospital.

Police say the incident doesn't appear to be a case of criminal negligence. A workplace safety inspector is investigating.