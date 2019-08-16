Featured Video
Two workers in critical condition after fall on Candiac job site
Amy Luft, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 8:50PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 9:40PM EDT
Two workers are in critical condition in hospital after falling several metres as they dismantled a telecommunications tower in Candiac Friday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the corner of Montcalm and De Verre Streets.
Roussillon police said it appears the ladder may have broken.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the men unconscious, but breathing. They are expected to survive and are recovering at the Montreal General Hospital.
Police say the incident doesn't appear to be a case of criminal negligence. A workplace safety inspector is investigating.
