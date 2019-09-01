Featured Video
Two women lose lives in fatal Labour Day weekend ATV accidents
Two women died Saturday on ATV rides in Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 12:08PM EDT
The Labour Day long weekend began tragically on Quebec's ATV trails.
On the North Shore, Melanie Paquette-Landry from Québec and her young daughter's ride turned fatal shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, in the Zec Chauvin at Sacré-Coeur.
The 28-year-old was with a 4-year-old when she lost control of her ATV, which drove into the water. The child survived, but suffered a violent nervous shock. Paquette-Landry suffered a major head injury, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, two women's ride turned tragic in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The driver, 59-year-old Johanne Daguerre from Levis, lost control of the ATV taking a turn. She passed away while her passenger suffered serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Latest Montreal News
- Fire rips through Verdun apartment building
- Real life Top Gun pilots based in Dorval
- Confusion trips up labour reform roll-out, with some stakeholders in the dark
- Canadians urged to avoid all travel to Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian intensifies
- Two women lose lives in fatal Labour Day weekend ATV accidents