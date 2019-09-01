

The Canadian Press





The Labour Day long weekend began tragically on Quebec's ATV trails.

On the North Shore, Melanie Paquette-Landry from Québec and her young daughter's ride turned fatal shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, in the Zec Chauvin at Sacré-Coeur.

The 28-year-old was with a 4-year-old when she lost control of her ATV, which drove into the water. The child survived, but suffered a violent nervous shock. Paquette-Landry suffered a major head injury, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, two women's ride turned tragic in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.

The driver, 59-year-old Johanne Daguerre from Levis, lost control of the ATV taking a turn. She passed away while her passenger suffered serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries.