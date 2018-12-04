

CTV Montreal





Two women are in hospital after two dogs attacked them inside a home in the Lanaudiere Tuesday morning.

Their injuries are considered serious.

The government will review municipal laws on dangerous dogs, said Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

“Certainly we have to be clear on the basis of the rules that we want to have throughout the province of Quebec,” she said. “Do we keep that idea that cities should be able to have their own rules or do we have the same rules for all the cities throughout the province?”

Guilbault said she will make a decision on what to do about dangerous dogs in the coming weeks.