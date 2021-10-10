MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after two vehicles were set on fire at a private residence early Sunday morning.

The police said a 911 call around 2 a.m. alerted authorities to the blaze on Robertine Barry St. near Claude Gauvreau St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough where two vehicles were burning in a private driveway.

"The two vehicles are a total write off," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

There was minor damage to the house, as firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

No incendiary object was found, police say, and there are no suspects.

The file was transferred to the SPVM arson squad and the vehicles were towed for further analysis.