ST-EUSTACHE -- Occupants of two cars avoided major injuries after the two vehicles swerved off a viaduct in the Laurentians just after 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson the two vehicles swerved before passing the safety barrier on Highway 640 near St-Eustache. The vehicles fell on the street below.

Police warned drivers to exercise caution on the roads as parts of Quebec are facing inclement weather but added that it’s too early to say whether weather played a role in the incident.