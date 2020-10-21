MONTREAL -- The FTQ-Construction and the Steelworkers union are calling for rapid intervention from Minister of Labour Jean Boulet to better protect workers on Quebec's road construction sites, the day after another CNESST report on the death of a road construction flagger.

The two large unions affiliated with the FTQ maintain that the number of workers in the construction industry struck by a vehicle and who have been injured or who have died in recent years is alarming.

La FTQ-Construction a appris que le ministre du Travail, @JeanBoulet10 , ne modernisera pas la LSST en 2019. Comme les gouvernements précédents, la CAQ reporte à plus tard la sécurité des travailleurs et des travailleuses.https://t.co/L7mkIdzLQP — FTQ Construction (@FTQConstruction) November 26, 2019

The federation counted 13 deaths, from January to October 2020, compared to four for the whole of 2019.

On October 20, the Committee on Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) released its report on the December 2019 death of traffic flagwoman Lynda Lizotte, who was struck by car in Saint-Paul-de-ile-aux-Noix, in Monteregie on Montreal's South Shore.

The CNESST concluded that "the method of installing the tripods for road signs was deficient and did not make it possible to ensure that they could withstand environmental conditions, in order to prevent the road signaller from being exposed to danger."

Director General of FTQ-Construction Eric Boisjoly is urging the Minister of Labour and Employment to find a way to better ensure the safety of workers on road construction sites.

"We can't just blame the irresponsible drivers," criticized the union leader.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.