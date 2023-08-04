Two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Habs, Jack Adams winner Bob Murdoch dies age 76

Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenceman has died at the age of 76.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his passing on Friday.

Murdoch played for the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, and Atlanta/Calgary Flames over 12 seasons from 1970-82, scoring 60 goals and 218 assists.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1971 and 1973, and had four goals and 18 assists in 72 post-season games, qualifying for the playoffs for all 12 of his NHL seasons.

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bob Murdoch has passed away at the age of 76.



Bob had an illustrious @NHL career both on and off the ice. In his first three seasons playing, Bob became a 2x Stanley Cup Champion with the @CanadiensMTL in 1970-71 and…

Murdoch was an assistant coach with the Flames before coaching the Chicago Blackhawks (1987-88) and original Winnipeg Jets (1989-91).

The Jets improved by 11 wins and 21 points and Murdoch won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in his first season with them in 1989-90.