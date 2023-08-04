Two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Habs, Jack Adams winner Bob Murdoch dies age 76

FILE -Philadelphia Flyers center Bobby Clarke (16) pushes Montreal Canadiens defenseman Bob Murdoch (23) into the boards in the third period of an NHL semifinal playoff game, April 22, 1973 in Philadelphia. Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenseman, died at the age of 76, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo, File) FILE -Philadelphia Flyers center Bobby Clarke (16) pushes Montreal Canadiens defenseman Bob Murdoch (23) into the boards in the third period of an NHL semifinal playoff game, April 22, 1973 in Philadelphia. Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenseman, died at the age of 76, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon