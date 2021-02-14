MONTREAL -- The manhunt is over for the two-time convicted murderer who escaped from a minimum security institution in Quebec this week.

The Correction Service of Canada (CSC) said that the Surete du Quebec (SQ) in Matawinie apprehended inmate David Everett Alexson at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Alexson, who was convicted of two second-degree murder charges, was at large from the Wasekun Healing Lodge since 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Inmate David Alexson, who escaped from the Waseskun Healing Centre on February 10, 2021, has been recaptured by the Sûreté du Québec. pic.twitter.com/LU3osD6NxR — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) February 14, 2021

Staff saw the 51-year-old leaving the Indigenous organization affiliated with the CSC and said he requested a ride to Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Quebec in the Lanaudiere region.

The CSC said it will look into how Alexson escaped in the coming weeks.

"CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," reads a CSC release Sunday. "Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system."