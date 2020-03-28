MONTREAL -- The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced that two people at Beaconsfield High School have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“We continue to diligently follow the directives from Sante Publique,” said Director General Cindy Finn. “In accordance with their protocol and to respect privacy concerns, the LBPSB cannot provide any additional information that may lead to the identification of the individuals.”

The school board said that two individuals are members of the same family, but did not mention whether they were students or staff.

Sante Public suggests the probable dates of potential exposure are between Mar. 9 and Mar. 12.

There are currently 2,498 confirmed cases in Quebec.