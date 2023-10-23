Two teens stabbed near Montreal's Olympic Stadium, police on scene

Two 17-year-olds are in the hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say that a 911 call around 1:10 p.m. reported a stabbing near the corner of Pierre de Coubertin Avenue and de la Salle Avenue, near the Olympic Stadium.

A man and a woman, both 17, were found with injuries to the upper body.

SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque said they were transported in a conscious state to the hospital and police are awaiting an update on their health status.

A perimeter is in place and no arrests have been made.