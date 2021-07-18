DEUX-MONTAGNES, QUE. -- Two teenagers were seriously injured, and one of them is fighting for his life, after the scooter they were riding was violently hit by an intoxicated motorist on Saturday night.

The local police department (RPLDM) reported that the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in a residential area of Deux-Montagnes, on the North Shore of Montreal.

The moped was travelling west on 20th Ave. and had just stopped at the intersection of Normandie St., as required by the signage. At the same time, the motorist likely did not see them or the stop sign.

He hit the moped 'head on'," said police spokesperson Sergeant Patricia Dufour, of the gendarmerie of the Régie de police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes, in an interview with The Canadian Press.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for impaired driving. He was the only person in the vehicle.

"It is certain that alcohol is involved here," said Dufour. "A driver who doesn't notice a stop when 20th Ave. has stops every 200, 300 metres... You could possibly blame it on his condition, his (impaired) faculties."

Witnesses notified emergency services of the situation, and reportedly told police that the motorist was "speeding" on 20th Ave.

The two minors were transported to Sainte-Justine Hospital, police said.

The driver is in critical condition and authorities fear his life is in danger.

His passenger is also in critical condition and is receiving medical attention for significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are unable to specify the age of the victims. However, you must be at least 14 years old to drive a moped in Quebec.

The police have remained discreet about the evidence collected during the investigation.

Evidence will be given to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions and it will be up to the prosecutor to disclose it when charges are laid, the spokesperson said.

A Surete du Quebec (SQ) accident reconstruction expert was dispatched to the scene to try to shed light on the exact circumstances of the collision.

Both vehicles have been seized for expert examination.