Two teens arrested in connection with gunshots at Montreal library

Two minors were arrested Tuesday in connection with gunshots that were fired inside a Montreal library a few days ago.

Police were called to the Library of Saint-Michel on Oct. 8 after "firecracker" noises were reported coming from the bathroom.

The suspects allegedly fled the library, located on François-Perreault Street, before officers arrived.

Police found gun shells on the bathroom floor and bullet holes in the walls. Multiple people were in the library at the time, but no one was injured.

On Tuesday, two minors, ages 15 and 16, were apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) at their respective residences in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

"Searches also enabled the east criminal investigations division to seize several items of evidence," reads an SPVM press release issued Wednesday.

The investigation also revealed that a third teenager was inside the library bathroom when the shots were fired but was not involved in the event.

The suspects appeared in the Court of Quebec's Youth Division to face firearm possession charges.

"Other charges may be added at a later date," according to the SPVM.