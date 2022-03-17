Two teens arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Terrebonne movie theatre

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at a movie theatre in Terrebonne last weekend.

The victim and two males, ages 16 and 17, were seated together in the back of a theatre during a screening of The Batman last Saturday night, police confirmed to CTV News.

The victim had reportedly agreed to meet the 16-year-old there but he showed up with his 17-year-old friend as well.

Police say the three consumed alcohol and at one point the woman became quite sleepy.

Witnesses complained to an usher when they heard a lot of noise coming from the group, police said. The usher went to see them and noticed the woman was partly undressed.

The usher then called the police, who arrived within a few minutes. The officers arrested the two young men, who were still in the theatre.

The theatre was evacuated so investigators could search for evidence, including possible intoxicants such as the ‘date rape’ drug GHB, police confirmed.

The men were questioned and released but will both face sexual assault charges, police said.

A statement from the woman was also taken and she was offered medical assistance.

“We’ve never heard of anything like this happening in our theatres,” Vince Guzzo, president of Guzzo Cinemas, told CTV News.

He said his staff has been instructed to be more vigilant when it comes to groups of young people in the theatres.