Two teens arrested for crimes involving multiple robberies with firearms

Two 19-year-old men are facing several charges following what Montreal police (SPVM) is calling a "series of criminal acts" that involved multiple firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Matisse Brière-Duval and Akeem François were arrested on March 10.

"Suspect Akeem François had a loaded firearm on him at the time of his arrest," Montreal police states.

The two appeared at the Montreal courthouse on March 11 to face several charges, including possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, robbery and obtaining stolen property.

This comes following three incidents that occurred on two different days.

The first, on Feb. 22 at 9:35 p.m., involves a suspect pointing a gun at a motorist parked in front of a restaurant on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard in the east end Rivière-des-Praires-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police say the man ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and leave the keys behind.

The suspect then fled in the stolen vehicle alongside an accomplice.

The second incident, on March 3 at 12:05 a.m., involves five shots that were fired at a home on 24 Avenue, between Villeray Street and Crémazie Boulevard in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

Police say the shots were fired by an individual sitting in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) matching the description of the car stolen on Feb. 22.

There were no reported injuries.

Later on that day, at 5:40 p.m., two armed suspects, accompanied by a third person, broke into a cellphone store on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval.

Police estimate they stole nearly $75,000 worth of cell phones and accessories before fleeing in an SUV identical to the one used in the previous events.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incidents is asked to contact 911 or their neighbourhood police station.

People are also invited to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available online.